Novel process aids in erosion control at S. Huntingdon site

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Twenty-three acres in South Huntingdon that were disturbed for development of Tenaska's new natural gas-fueled power plant have been sprayed with a mixture of grass seeds, fertilizer, mulch and water.

Tenaska officials and Jessica Kane, erosion control specialist with the Westmoreland Conservation District, are pleased with the results of this hydroseeding process — a full growth of grass to hold the soil in place on sloped areas that will surround the plant.

The site's terrain prompted the Nebraska-based company to use the unconventional seeding technique, said Vasu Pinapati, vice president of engineering. “The water helps the mulch and seed stay in place and reduces issues of wind blowing the mulch,” he explained.

The plant site includes three basins where sediment can settle out from water runoff. Work at the location is continuing, focusing on installation of a generator, cooling tower and structural steel. Pinapati said more hydroseeding is anticipated in fall 2018, with completion of construction planned by that year's end.

A similar seeding process has been applied to a lot that is being regraded near the Inn at Mountain View, along Route 30 in Unity.

“A big truck parks at the bottom of the hill and sprays from multiple angles so the slope is completely covered in seed and mulch,” Kane said. “They've achieved pretty good success.”

Owner Benjamin Wright, whose New Florence-based Hydrogreen company seeded the Unity site in June, noted the ground was “green three days after we did it.”

He said the method is becoming more prevalent in the area, explaining, “The seed comes into direct contact with the fertilizer and lime and is ready to germinate.”

Older mulching techniques, Kane said, were more of a gamble that might not achieve the 70 percent uniform vegetative cover required to meet erosion control standards.

Kane and a second specialist with the local conservation district split responsibility for reviewing erosion control plans and inspecting their implementation at commercial and residential development sites in the county.

Last year, Kane completed 17 visits to the Tenaska plant site and more than twice as many to the company's other associated locations, making the expansive development covering more than 130 acres the most-inspected project in the county in 2016.

There were plenty of other major projects to occupy Kane and her counterpart — including highway construction on Route 981 in Unity and Route 119 in Mt. Pleasant Township, and utility line extensions.

After a slump tied to the nation's economic downturn of a decade ago, commercial and residential development have picked up again in the county, resulting in an increased workload for conservation district staff, said Assistant District Manager Tony Quadro, who reviews erosion control efforts at timber-harvesting operations.

Quadro estimates the organization's erosion control staff annually completes about 200 plan reviews and 500 site inspections. “We're doing more inspections now than we ever had,” he said.

At the same time, District Manager Greg Phillips said, funding the conservation district receives for erosion control oversight has remained fairly flat in recent years. Not counting grants obtained for special projects, the Westmoreland district's yearly operational budget totals about $2 million, with the erosion control program accounting for about $225,000 in costs, Phillips said.

While state and county coffers each cover about a third of the organization's overall costs, for erosion control, Phillips said, “the bulk comes from fees we charge, based on acreage, that are paid by the developers.”

Though it may make her job more challenging, Kane is pleased with the favorable economic implications of her growing caseload.

“We're seeing a pickup in home construction,” she said. “The last few years we've been seeing new plans coming in, and the subdivisions are filling up. It's nice.”

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.