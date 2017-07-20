N. Huntingdon getting new K-9

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The North Huntingdon police department is getting a new police dog from a Mercer County kennel to replace K-9 Vegas, who died of natural causes on May 3.

Sgt. Kari Bauer, who was Vegas' partner, is scheduled to begin training her new K-9, a German shepherd, Zargo, next week at Shallow Creek Kennels in Sharpsville, said Lt. Rod Mahinske, the department's ranking officer. The dog will be used for patrol purposes and for detecting drugs.

It likely will take awhile for the dog to become acclimated to the people in the police department and riding in the police vehicle, Mahinske said.

The North Huntingdon Commissioners this week approved a resolution to buy and train a new K-9 police dog with drug detection capabilities. Westmoreland County District Attorney John Peck has approved about $12,000 in funds from drug seizure money to pay for the K-9 and his training with Bauer, Mahinske said.

Bauer could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Bauer will undergo two weeks of intensive training with her new K-9, a German shepherd born in December 2015 in the Netherlands, said Maddy Demilio, a Shallow Creek Kennels spokeswoman.

The German shepherd was trained by Shallow Creek Kennels owner John Brannon, DeMilio said.

