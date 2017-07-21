Cal U teacher always willing to help students

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Most people remember reluctantly sharing their grades with their parents, but very few know what it's like to be graded by their parents.

Beth Luker — among the latter — said her father was no more partial toward or demanding of her than other students when he taught computer science at California University of Pennsylvania.

“I didn't look at him any differently because he had always taught me,” said Luker, of Belle Vernon. “But people in the classroom didn't know that I was his daughter.”

Robert T. “Bob” Little, 74, of Rostraver Township died Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

He was born Sept. 22, 1942, in North Charleroi to Walter and Helen Molesky Little.

After graduating from Rostraver High School, Mr. Little served in the U.S. Army for several years in the early 1960s. He attended California State Teachers College and had a doctorate in teaching from West Virginia University.

Mr. Little met his future wife while studying at California State, though they did not start dating until a year after graduation, when they met again by chance at a dance.

“Bob was really bright, and that struck me,” said his wife, Betsy Leone Little of Rostraver Township.

Mr. Little worked for Armco Steel and Fox Grocery Co. before a friend recommended him for a job at California University of Pennsylvania, where he started teaching in the computer lab.

“He got right in at the onset of all this computer stuff,” his wife said.

Mr. Little taught math and computer science at the university for 30 years, and he served as associate dean of arts and sciences from 1986 to 1996.

In the classroom, Luker remembers her father as a person willing to take extra time to help his students. Even if it meant taking time outside of class, Mr. Little was happy to help a student with a problem or to provide academic advice, she said.

“He was always a problem solver and always wanted to find a right way to do things,” Luker said.

The well-being of his students, Mrs. Little said, was very important to her husband.

In 2003, he retired as a professor emeritus.

At home, Mr. Little enjoyed spending time with his family. He regularly attended his children's soccer matches and coached his daughters' softball league for a time.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Little is survived by two daughters, Luker and Bobbi Daniels of Lancaster.

A blessing service will be held 9:30 a.m. Saturday at James C. Stump Funeral Home, Rostraver Township, followed by a 10 a.m. funeral Mass at the Church of St. Anne, Rostraver. Interment will be in West Newton Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh UPMC, 4401 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224, or The Alzheimer's Association, 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Matthew Guerry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2122, mguerry@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MattGuerry.