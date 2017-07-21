Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Cal U teacher always willing to help students

Matthew Guerry | Friday, July 21, 2017, 10:33 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Most people remember reluctantly sharing their grades with their parents, but very few know what it's like to be graded by their parents.

Beth Luker — among the latter — said her father was no more partial toward or demanding of her than other students when he taught computer science at California University of Pennsylvania.

“I didn't look at him any differently because he had always taught me,” said Luker, of Belle Vernon. “But people in the classroom didn't know that I was his daughter.”

Robert T. “Bob” Little, 74, of Rostraver Township died Tuesday, July 18, 2017.

He was born Sept. 22, 1942, in North Charleroi to Walter and Helen Molesky Little.

After graduating from Rostraver High School, Mr. Little served in the U.S. Army for several years in the early 1960s. He attended California State Teachers College and had a doctorate in teaching from West Virginia University.

Mr. Little met his future wife while studying at California State, though they did not start dating until a year after graduation, when they met again by chance at a dance.

“Bob was really bright, and that struck me,” said his wife, Betsy Leone Little of Rostraver Township.

Mr. Little worked for Armco Steel and Fox Grocery Co. before a friend recommended him for a job at California University of Pennsylvania, where he started teaching in the computer lab.

“He got right in at the onset of all this computer stuff,” his wife said.

Mr. Little taught math and computer science at the university for 30 years, and he served as associate dean of arts and sciences from 1986 to 1996.

In the classroom, Luker remembers her father as a person willing to take extra time to help his students. Even if it meant taking time outside of class, Mr. Little was happy to help a student with a problem or to provide academic advice, she said.

“He was always a problem solver and always wanted to find a right way to do things,” Luker said.

The well-being of his students, Mrs. Little said, was very important to her husband.

In 2003, he retired as a professor emeritus.

At home, Mr. Little enjoyed spending time with his family. He regularly attended his children's soccer matches and coached his daughters' softball league for a time.

In addition to his wife, Mr. Little is survived by two daughters, Luker and Bobbi Daniels of Lancaster.

A blessing service will be held 9:30 a.m. Saturday at James C. Stump Funeral Home, Rostraver Township, followed by a 10 a.m. funeral Mass at the Church of St. Anne, Rostraver. Interment will be in West Newton Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh UPMC, 4401 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224, or The Alzheimer's Association, 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.

Matthew Guerry is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2122, mguerry@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MattGuerry.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.