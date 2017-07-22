Energy company to replace Penn Township police gun range

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Monroeville-based energy company Huntley and Huntley Inc. plans to build a new shooting range for Penn Township police officers to replace an one that will soon be occupied by part of a planned fracking operation.

Huntley and Huntley plans to spend about $200,000 on the project, which will be on company-owned land close to the existing range, said Paul Burke, Huntley and Huntley vice president and general counsel.

The current shooting range and the planned Poseidon well pad are in a sparsely populated, densely forested section of the township near Snyder Road.

The existing shooting range is on land owned by Waste Management. Huntley and Huntley leases that land and will use it for erosion and sediment control at the well site.

Penn Township commissioners agreed to waive the land disturbance permit fee and a $50,000 bond that would normally be required of construction projects. Huntley and Huntley requested the costs be waived because the gun range is being built for the township's benefit.

“We are pleased that in light of Huntley & Huntley's Poseidon well pad needing the area where the Penn Township Police Department's current gun range sits, we are getting a new and improved shooting range,” township Manager Alex Graziani wrote in an email.

The project will have a close-range area for pistol training and a longer-range one for rifles.

“It will definitely be an upgrade over what's there now,” Burke said.

The range is used only by police officers, according to Chief John Otto.

Township commissioners in April agreed to lease subsurface rights for about 29 acres on four parcels to Huntley and Huntley to drill for gas. The company agreed to an initial payment of $2,000 per acre, or about $57,000 total. The township will earn 15 percent royalties on any natural gas the company finds on the properties.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.