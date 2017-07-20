Programmable thermostats rarely used to cut cooling bills, survey says

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Only about 1 in 3 people with programmable thermostats use them to cut air conditioning costs, according to a federal energy survey.

About 41 percent of U.S. homes have programmable thermostats, but only 12 percent of households have bothered to program them, according to the Energy Information Administration's Residential Energy Consumption Survey .

In other words, only about one-third of households with programmable thermostats actually use them to reduce their electric bill during the summer by letting the temperature rise when no one is at home.

Nearly half of the respondents with central air conditioning said they set the thermostat at one temperature and leave it there. About a quarter said they manually adjust their thermostats at night or when no one is home.

The Environmental Protection Agency's Energy Star program added programmable thermostats to its list of energy-saving products in 1995 but dropped them from the program in 2009 because of their lack of use. The program still provides tips on how to use them.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.