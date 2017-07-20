Section of Route 981 improvement in Unity delayed until 2018

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Progress on a short section of the Route 981 improvement project in Unity has fallen behind schedule. PennDOT doesn't expect it to be finished until spring or early summer of 2018.

Dominec Caruso, assistant construction engineer for PennDOT District 12, said this week utility relocation has delayed construction on a segment of Route 981 that slopes downhill from the current intersection with Charles Houck and Gravel Hill roads to a roundabout that will replace that skewed crossroads and will connect with a new entrance to the Arnold Palmer Regional Airport . “There are significant utilities still in the way,” he said.

PennDOT plans this year to complete other portions of the project, which extends between Arnold Palmer Drive and the Westmoreland County Airpark industrial park.

“From the roundabout south, everything will be complete, and we're looking to get from the top of the hill north toward Route 30 complete,” Caruso said.

Crews with subcontractor Gulisek Construction were at work this week pouring concrete for curbs and cutting expansion joints on a central island for the roundabout. PennDOT officials said southbound traffic on Route 981 is traveling along a completed half of the roundabout while northbound vehicles will continue to use a temporary bypass as the remaining half is built.

Caruso said the roundabout should be tied in this year with a new connector road that will link Route 981 to Charles Houck Road.

Preliminary work on Route 981 south of Arnold Palmer Drive has resulted in single-lane daytime closures controlled by flaggers. PennDOT said detours should begin later this summer or in the fall as crews widen that stretch of the highway to create a middle turning lane.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.