Life or death? Jurors to be chosen in October for 'Greensburg Six' killer's resentencing

Jury selection will begin Oct. 10 for the sentencing trial of a former Swissvale man convicted in the 2010 torture slaying of a mentally challenged woman in Greensburg.

Jurors will determine whether Melvin Knight, 28, is to be executed or serve life in prison without the possibility of parole for fatally stabbing 30-year-old Jennifer Daugherty.

Six roommates held the Mt. Pleasant woman captive for more than two days in their Pennsylvania Avenue apartment, where she was tortured and stabbed in the heart. Her corpse, which was tied up with Christmas decorations, was stuffed in a trash can and discarded in a parking lot off Main Street.

Knight pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in 2012, and a Westmoreland County jury sentenced him to death.

A Pennsylvania appeals court last year overturned the death sentence, saying jurors should have been told to consider that Knight had no prior criminal record.

Common Pleas Court Judge Rita Hathaway on Thursday ordered that jury selection in Knight's new sentencing trial be pushed back two weeks to accommodate his lawyers' schedule.

Testimony in the trial, which is expected to last about two weeks, is slated to begin Oct. 16.

During his sentencing trial five years ago, Knight contended his life should be spared because he wasn't the leader of the group. He also contended his intelligence was too low to allow him to be executed.

His new defense lawyers, Jim Robinson and Tim Dawson, have hired mitigation experts to explore reasons, such as Knight's intelligence, that a jury should spare his life.

Co-defendant Ricky Smyrnes, 30, formerly of North Huntingdon, is on death row for his role in the murder. Smyrnes has filed numerous unsuccessful appeals of his conviction and sentence.

Prosecutors claimed Smyrnes was the group's ringleader. He convened several “family meetings” in which votes were taken to kill Daugherty and dispose of her body.

Smyrnes also urged Knight to kill Daugherty and assisted with the stabbing, police said.

Four other co-defendants have been convicted of murder and are in prison.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.