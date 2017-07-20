Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Pennsylvania ranks 2nd in natural gas production for 4th year in a row
Brian Bowling | Thursday, July 20, 2017, 12:27 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Construction workers prepare a concrete pad for support steel of a casing that will house steam generation pumps at the Tenaska Westmoreland Generating Station on Wednesday, Feb.22, 2017. The natural-gas fired power plant is expected to open by December 2018 and will supply power for up to 925,000 homes.

Pennsylvania was the nation's second-largest natural gas producer for the fourth year in a row in 2016, the Energy Information Administration said Thursday.

The agency released a new set of state energy profiles , including the one for Pennsylvania . The profiles summarize energy states such as production by type of fuel and consumption by type of use.

Overall, the state -- traditionally an energy exporter -- was third in energy production and 27th in energy consumption.

The state was the third-largest coal producing state in 2016 and the only state producing anthracite, a high-energy type of coal. Pennsylvania ranked second in the percentage of its electricity (39 percent) that comes from nuclear power.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.

