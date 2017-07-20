Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

PennDOT construction updates for Westmoreland County
Jeff Himler | Thursday, July 20, 2017, 3:09 p.m.

Updated 6 hours ago

PennDOT District 12 has updated several Westmoreland County construction projects:

Sewickley Township

• Crews are pouring concrete on one side of the bridge carrying Lowber Road over Little Sewickley Creek as part of a deck replacement project. In about two weeks, traffic will be switched to pour concrete on the other side.

Jeannette, Hempfield

• Beginning next week, crews will mill Route 4006 (Agnew Road and Lewis Avenue) and then make base repairs and repave the roadway. Traffic will be limited to a single lane.

East Huntingdon

• Traffic on Route 819 is limited to a single lane where tree-trimming is under way.

New Stanton, Youngwood

• Traffic will be reduced to a single lane on Route 119 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. while workers install pavement markers.

West Newton

• Rehabilitation of Route 136 in downtown was halted while a water line is replaced near Fishel Street.

Unity, Derry

• The schedule for resurfacing of a section of Route 982 (between routes 30 and Industrial Boulevard) and the ramps connecting 982 and 30 has been pushed back until 2018, as 982 is part of the detour around a bridge rehabilitation project on Route 981 in Latrobe.

