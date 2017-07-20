Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

WCCC volunteer fair set for September

Tribune-Review | Thursday, July 20, 2017, 5:12 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Nursing student Clare Dooley practices administering an intravenous push medication into a dummy with faculty Carie Shedlock at Westmoreland County Community College in Youngwood, Pa. on Friday Feb. 3, 2017. WCCC President Dr. Tuesday Stanley noted among the first projects to be bid this spring under the capital improvement campaign will directly improve facilities in one of the college’s most popular programs, nursing.

Westmoreland County Community College will host a volunteer fair next month on campus.

The 13th annual “Find Your Fit” event on Sept. 22 will enable the public to met with agencies and organizations seeking volunteers.

The event is sponsored by the Westmoreland Association of Volunteer Administrators and Westmoreland County Community College and will be conducted from 9 a.m. to noon in the gymnasium in Founder's Hall at the school.

For more information call 724-420-4184 or the agency's website at: www.volunteerwestmoreland.org .

