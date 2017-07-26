Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Drilling seepages impact Bush Recreation Area
Jeff Himler | Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 11:00 p.m.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Paul Toman, U.S Army Corps of Engineers resource manager for the Loyalhanna Dam project, examines a substance in the water with Kristen Hoesch, environmental compliance coordinator with the Pittsburgh District U.S Army of Corps of Engineers, at Loyalhanna Lake on Friday, July 21, 2017. Hoesch has been overseeing the environmental and safety compliance keeping at the Loyalhanna Lake and dam with Toman since early June after Toman had began dealing with releases of bentonite slurry from nearby drilling for Sunoco Logistics' pipeline.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Bentonite slurry builds up against a sandbag barrier at Loyalhanna Lake on Friday, July 21, 2017.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
A relief well was created by pipeline contractors to stop the release of bentonite slurry at the recreational area at Loyalhanna Lake and is seen on Friday, July 21, 2017.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Kristen Hoesch, Pittsburgh district environmental compliance coordinator with the U.S Army Corps of Engineers, takes notes while conducting an environmental and safety compliance inspection with Paul Toman, U.S Army Corps of Engineers resource manager, at Loyalhanna Lake on Friday, July 21, 2017.

Updated 4 minutes ago

The environmental effects of Sunoco Pipeline's horizontal drilling to install its Mariner East II pipeline beneath Loyalhanna Lake are still to be determined, according to the Army Corps of Engineers that manages the site.

But the inconvenient timing of drilling has taken a toll on use of the associated Bush Recreation Area in Loyalhanna Township, Corps officials say.

The drilling at Loyalhanna from May through mid-July resulted in 40 cases where drill-bit lubricant has seeped to the surface, according to Kristen Hoesch, environmental compliance coordinator with the Corps' Pittsburgh District.

She reported that 25 of the seepages of water and nontoxic bentonite clay have entered the local waterway. While none have resulted in fish kills and Hoesch noted the materials used have been approved by the state Department of Environmental Protection, Corps officials said results of water quality and sediment samples collected from the lake won't be available for about a month.

The seepages — known as inadvertent returns in the drilling industry — began at Loyalhanna in May, resulting in an initial release of about a pint of bentonite material into Loyalhanna Lake, a dammed section of the Loyalhanna Creek, the Corps reported. Since drilling was completed in mid-July for a 20-inch pipe running about 83 feet beneath the lake, total seepage at Loyalhanna has risen to about 210 gallons — a large portion of which Lone Star Directional Drilling of Clarksville, Texas, a Sunoco contractor, removed with vacuum trucks, Hoesch said.

“Anytime there is a release, they bring trucks down to recover what they can,” she said.

The contractor also has used pumps, sandbags and a central collection pit to contain the material, according to the Corps.

Sunoco Pipeline has been working with the DEP and the Army Corps “to minimize the impact of our drilling at Loyalhanna Lake,” said company spokesman Jeff Shields. “We have contained the inadvertent returns that took place during our drilling activities and followed our state-approved contingency plans to recover the nontoxic bentonite mud before restarting any drilling.”

The Sunoco contractor was expected to return, possibly in September, to drill a cavity for a second, 16-inch pipe, Hoesch said.

But further drilling plans at the lake and other sites across Pennsylvania will be determined in an Aug. 7 proceeding before the state Environmental Hearing Board, which Tuesday halted the work as it considers a challenge of the company's state permit in an appeal filed by the Philadelphia-based Clean Air Council, Mountain Watershed Association Inc. and the Delaware Riverkeeper Network.

According to the Army Corps, the drilling that already has taken place at Loyalhanna — from a drill pad just outside Corps property — has interfered with use of the Corps' Bush Recreation Area during peak summer weeks.

While seepages aren't unexpected with horizontal drilling, Hoesch said, “It seems like this was a large amount to have on a drill project in the campground during the recreation season. It was our understanding the they wouldn't be there at that time, but that's not what happened.”

“Each construction site is different, and our revised schedule and length of the drill at Loyalhanna required us to work throughout the summer months,” Shields said. “We will restore the impacted area and address any impacts to park infrastructure.”

According to Hoesch, the Sunoco contractor erected a sound barrier to help minimize noise from the drilling site.

But the operations “definitely had an impact on the users,” she said. “There were times when things were inaccessible because of their trucks or when they were responding to a (lubricant) release.”

Hoesch said a section of the parking lot was blocked off last week as a precaution because of the possibility of seepages when pipe was being pulled through the drilled underground cavity. When the restroom could not be accessed, she said the contractor moved in a trailer with bathroom facilities.

Hoesch noted this year's Bush Recreation Area campsite rentals averaged 22 per week, compared to 28 in each of the previous two years. Associated revenue is down $2,350 from the same eight-week period in 2015 and 2016, she said. This year's figures might have been affected by closure of the recreation area's boat launch one weekend because of high water, she acknowledged.

Hoesch said some narrow roads at the camping site have experienced wear, including rutting, from the contractor's heavy trucks.

“It's taken a toll on our roads and the grass. Some trees are showing some stress,” she said.

Hoesch said Sunoco's contractor began working Friday to restore affected areas at Loyalhanna.

One specific issue is that a seepage resulted in bentonite clogging a French drain at the restroom, Hoesch said.

“There are concerns that things won't drain like they used to,” she said. “We're working with them, trying to figure out how we can repair it.”

Hoesch said the contractor reported three seepages along Livermore Road in Derry Township, which is part of the Corps' Conemaugh Lake project on the bordering Conemaugh River.

While there are no recreational facilities there, she said a much-greater volume of drilling lubricant came to surface — 225 gallons that was released at Spruce Run and 605 gallons in a wetlands area.

She said drilling underneath Spruce Run has been completed. A large containment area and pumps were used to remediate the wetlands seepage, she said.

Mariner East II pipelines will be able to carry 275,000 barrels of liquid natural gas per day — stretching over 350 miles, including about 36 miles in Westmoreland County.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

