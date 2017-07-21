Mead tasting slated in Irwin

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Those with a love for honey-based wine can enjoy a mead tasting event next month at the Laurel Highlands Meadery's Mead Day.

A demonstration of making mead, a drink with a history of thousands of years, is slated for 3 p.m. Aug. 5 at its tasting room at 106 Fourth St., Irwin. A band will perform from 1 to 3 p.m.

The local meadery will have is own products to sample as well as samples from five other meaderies in the state, mostly in Eastern Pennsylvania.

Owners Matt and Mandy Falenski use honey, filtered water, yeast, fruits or other spices to produce the mead in a converted barn on their Sewickley Township property. The mead is fermented for up to a year in stainless steel tanks or oak barrels, which give it a different taste.

The meadery has eight different varieties, according to its website. The alcohol content is between 11 percent and 13 percent by volume.

Falenski, who has made mead since 2007, opened the tasting room in a Fourth Street storefront last year. The company's website says it is the second-oldest dedicated meadery, earning federal approval in 2010 and state licensing in 2011.

For more information, contact Laurel Highlands Meadery at 724-249-6323 or visit www.LaurelHighlandsMeadery.com.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.