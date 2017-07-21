Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

McKeesport murderer charged with punching prison guard
Jacob Tierney | Friday, July 21, 2017, 2:39 p.m.
Christopher Smarr, 20, of McKeesport is charged with assault in the Westmoreland County Prison.

A McKeesport man convicted of murdering a suspected drug dealer has been charged by Westmoreland County Detectives with assault after allegedly punching a prison guard in the eye.

Charges were filed last week, but the incident happened Dec. 9, the day Christopher J. Smarr, 20, was found guilty of first-degree murder, robbery and other related counts.

Smarr had returned from court to the Westmoreland County Prison. He was ordered to take off his clothes for a strip search. Smarr refused to follow orders, according to detectives. A guard approached Smarr to make him comply and again told him to take off his clothes.

Smarr said, “I don't have to listen to you,” and punched the guard in the left eye, according to detectives.

In 2015, when he was 17, Smarr shot and killed Brandon Gray, 31, of New Kensington. Smarr attempted to rob Gray after buying drugs from him at the Garden Inn hotel in New Stanton.

He has not been sentenced. The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office is seeking a life sentence without parole.

Smarr's been in trouble in jail before. In September he was charged with assault for allegedly being part of a group that attacked another inmate, who needed to be treated for multiple injuries including a fractured eye socket.

A preliminary hearing on the latest jail assault charges is scheduled for Aug. 4 before District Judge Mark Mansour.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.

