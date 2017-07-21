Police group collecting memorial scholarship for fallen trooper
The Fraternal Order of Police will sell T-shirts and collect donations to establish a scholarship in memory of fallen Trooper Michael P. Stewart III, killed in the line of duty July 14 in a Ligonier Township crash.
Stewart's family declined any donations to pay for the 26-year-old Unity native's funeral but supported a scholarship for a Latrobe-area student in his memory, said state police spokesman Trooper Stephen Limani.
The $20 T-shirts will be sold from 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the Latrobe Fire Department, 901 Jefferson St., and from 4-8 p.m. at Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department Truck Co. 2, 137 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Limani said.
Direct donations to the scholarship fund can be sent to the state police barracks in Greensburg, 100 N. Westmoreland Ave., PA 15601, with checks made payable to the Michael Stewart Memorial Fund.
Correction: July 21, 2017
This story was modified to note the Fraternal Order of Police is in charge of the fund.