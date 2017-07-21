Derry woman jailed for biting pet sitter

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Derry woman pleaded guilty Friday to breaking into a home and then attacking a husband and wife who showed up to take care of the owners' pets.

Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani sentenced Ciara M. Cole, 22, to serve 11- 1⁄ 2 to 23 months in jail in connection with the April 16 incident on Bells Way.

Police said Joseph and Karen Dunn came to the house to pet sit when they found Cole and Bryan Darazio Jr. rummaging through drawers. Cole bit Joseph Dunn on the hand and punched his head, according to police.

After she was taken into custody, Cole told police she and Darazio believed the owners were away and entered the home through a window in search of money.

In court on Friday, Cole pleaded guilty to charges of burglary, trespassing, attempted theft, harassment, simple assault and reckless endangerment. The prosecution dismissed the most serious allegation of aggravated assault.

Darazio, 22, of Derry, pleaded guilty this month to burglary. His sentence was deferred until he completes the county's drug court program.