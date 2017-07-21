Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Uniontown man to remain in Greensburg jail on kidnapping, drug charges
Rich Cholodofsky | Friday, July 21, 2017, 3:39 p.m.
Westmoreland County Prison
Brian Craggette

Updated less than a minute ago

A Uniontown man awaiting trial on charges that he kidnapped a key witness against him in a drug case, then led police on a high-speed chase through Greensburg last year, will remain in jail.

Common Pleas Court Senior Judge John Driscoll on Friday rejected a request from Brian Allen Craggette have his bond reduced. Craggette, 37, has been held in Westmoreland County Prison on $200,000 bail since his arrest in September.

Police contend Craggette forced a woman into his car during a monitored drug sale, then led investigators on a miles-long chase that exceeded 100 mph through Greensburg and into Hempfield and Unity townships. Craggette eventually crashed into an embankment and fled on foot before he was captured, police said.

No one was injured in the crash.

The prosecution said the woman Craggette forced into his car and drove away with was working as a police informant. Her identity has not been disclosed.

Investigators said Craggette changed the location of the drug sale minutes before it was to happen. When the informant walked a block to the new site, she was forced into his car as he accused her of setting him up for police.

“The law says thou shall not kidnap a person who is selling you drugs,” said Assistant District Attorney James Lazar as he argued against the release of Craggette on a nominal bond.

Lazar said Craggette was a flight risk and, if released from jail, would be a danger to the community.

Defense attorney Brian Aston argued that Craggette was no risk and would live with his parents in Uniontown should he be released.

Craggette's trial on charges of kidnapping, fleeing from police and drug offenses is tentatively scheduled to begin in September.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.