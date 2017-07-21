Uniontown man to remain in Greensburg jail on kidnapping, drug charges

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Uniontown man awaiting trial on charges that he kidnapped a key witness against him in a drug case, then led police on a high-speed chase through Greensburg last year, will remain in jail.

Common Pleas Court Senior Judge John Driscoll on Friday rejected a request from Brian Allen Craggette have his bond reduced. Craggette, 37, has been held in Westmoreland County Prison on $200,000 bail since his arrest in September.

Police contend Craggette forced a woman into his car during a monitored drug sale, then led investigators on a miles-long chase that exceeded 100 mph through Greensburg and into Hempfield and Unity townships. Craggette eventually crashed into an embankment and fled on foot before he was captured, police said.

No one was injured in the crash.

The prosecution said the woman Craggette forced into his car and drove away with was working as a police informant. Her identity has not been disclosed.

Investigators said Craggette changed the location of the drug sale minutes before it was to happen. When the informant walked a block to the new site, she was forced into his car as he accused her of setting him up for police.

“The law says thou shall not kidnap a person who is selling you drugs,” said Assistant District Attorney James Lazar as he argued against the release of Craggette on a nominal bond.

Lazar said Craggette was a flight risk and, if released from jail, would be a danger to the community.

Defense attorney Brian Aston argued that Craggette was no risk and would live with his parents in Uniontown should he be released.

Craggette's trial on charges of kidnapping, fleeing from police and drug offenses is tentatively scheduled to begin in September.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.