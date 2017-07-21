Search for N. Huntingdon chief on hold

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The search for a new police chief in North Huntingdon, to replace one fired about 10 months ago, remains on hold until the township hires a new manager.

Commissioner Anthony Martino, president of the board of commissioners, said this week hiring a replacement for former chief Andrew Lisiecki, who was fired in September 2016, will be postponed until a manager is hired to replace John Shepherd, who left the township at the end of May to take a similar position in New Jersey.

North Huntingdon hired an employment consultant who has sifted through the resumes of about 50 candidates and identified about seven candidates who had met the criteria the township had listed in an advertisement for the job, said Commissioner Mike Faccenda Jr.

Michael Turley, the township's assistant manager under Shepherd, is administering the government's day-to-day operations.

Lt. Mahinske, the police department's ranking officer, has run the department since Lisiecki's firing. Mahinske, who has been on the force since 1978, has said he is interested in applying for the chief's job and Martino has said he is interested in initially looking at internal candidates to fill the post.

The delay is not tied to any resolution in Lisiecki's federal lawsuit challenging his firing on the grounds that it violated his constitutional rights.

Lisiecki's suit seeks more than $300,000 from the township and the four commissioners who voted to fire him – Martino, David Herold, Darryl Bertani and Faccenda.

Greensburg attorney John Noble was appointed by U.S. Judge David Cercone to preside over a non-binding mediation session, which was to have been completed by July 17.

However, scheduling conflicts prevented the attorneys from being able to conduct the mediation session and they requested an extension of the deadline, said Lisiecki's attorney, Timothy O'Brien of Pittsburgh. A mediation session has not been scheduled, O'Brien said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.