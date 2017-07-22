Woman's hand-made items aided the afflicted

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A strong faith was the fabric of Bessie Churchfield's life, a faith she expressed through song and through crafting garments to bring warmth to others.

“It was her passion to care about people,” Thomas Churchfield said, recalling that his mother got the idea for her charitable creations after volunteering to help comfort premature infants at Allegheny County hospitals.

“That's when she started doing the baby blankets, and chemo caps for people who had cancer, and lap robes for senior citizens,” he said, noting she donated handmade items for women served by Greensburg's Blackburn Center for victims of assault and domestic violence.

“She was the most positive lady I have ever met,” said Faith Churchfield, Thomas' wife, who learned to crochet from her mother-in-law and used the skill to help make lap robes for others. “She just lifted everybody up around her, no matter what she was feeling.”

Bessie Huba Churchfield, 86, of Irwin, formerly of North Versailles, died Saturday, July 15, 2017, under hospice care in Lawrenceville.

Born in Ruzomberok, Czechoslovakia, on Feb. 18, 1931, she was the daughter of the late Rev. Anton and Mary Huba.

Her birth coincided with her parents' mission trip to the Eastern European country, and church-related activities remained a central part of her life. A self-taught keyboard player, she played and sang songs of faith while worshipping with fellow members of the New Life Tabernacle Church in New Stanton. She also was active in the church's ladies auxiliary and served as missions director.

Mrs. Churchfield's haluski was a favorite treat for her family. A skilled ceramics artist and teacher, she worked for many years as a secretary at the Westinghouse Electric Corp. in East Pittsburgh.

“She was always happy and smiling,” her daughter-in-law said.

“She saw the good in things no matter what,” her son added.

Mrs. Churchfield is survived by her husband of 48 years, Nelson H. Churchfield; four children, Sharon Peterson and her husband, Robert, of North Huntingdon, Adrienne Colwell and her husband, Eric, of Strasburg, Ohio, Sandra Churchfield of Irwin and Thomas and his wife, Faith, of Brandon, Fla; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at William Snyder Funeral Home, 521 Main St., Irwin, and from 9 a.m. until the 10 a.m. funeral service Wednesday in New Life Tabernacle Church, New Stanton. Interment will follow in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park, North Huntingdon.

Memorials may be made to the Blackburn Center, P.O. Box 398, Greensburg, PA 15601.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.