Westmoreland, Fayette communities clean up after Sunday flooding

Cleanup from overnight flooding continued Monday in parts of Westmoreland and Fayette counties.

The flooding primarily affected southern portions of Westmoreland County, Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV reported.

In Smithton Borough, flooding was reported in the area of the former Jones Brewing Company on Second Street.

There was nearly three feet of water in the basement of one Smithton home, the news station reported.

Woman washing clothes for needy kids' basement flooded in Smithton. Being pumped out now for 4th time. Nearly 3 feet of water. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/TSxxzQqVpy — WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) July 24, 2017

Rain may have also contributed to a landslide affecting Eureka Hill Road in Smithon.

That lip hanging over is the road. Eureka Hill Rd in Smithton is at the top of a landslide. It all came down on train tracks below. @WPXI pic.twitter.com/G0TmoQjKjQ — WPXIJennifer Tomazic (@JenniferTomazic) July 24, 2017

The high water was caused by showers and storms that moved through the area Sunday night.

Flooding mostly affected roads, but there was water in the basements of some homes in areas such as Bullskin Township, Fayette County.

While less humid air is moving into the area, there is a chance of showers and storms today, followed by drier air, according to the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh.

