Westmoreland, Fayette communities clean up after Sunday flooding
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, July 24, 2017, 7:30 a.m.
Cleanup from overnight flooding continued Monday in parts of Westmoreland and Fayette counties.

The flooding primarily affected southern portions of Westmoreland County, Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV reported.

In Smithton Borough, flooding was reported in the area of the former Jones Brewing Company on Second Street.

There was nearly three feet of water in the basement of one Smithton home, the news station reported.

Rain may have also contributed to a landslide affecting Eureka Hill Road in Smithon.

The high water was caused by showers and storms that moved through the area Sunday night.

Flooding mostly affected roads, but there was water in the basements of some homes in areas such as Bullskin Township, Fayette County.

While less humid air is moving into the area, there is a chance of showers and storms today, followed by drier air, according to the National Weather Service in Pittsburgh.

Brian C. Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or on Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

