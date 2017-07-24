Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Westmoreland GOP committee chairman to run for state House seat
Rich Cholodofsky | Monday, July 24, 2017, 2:12 p.m.
Michael Korns of Murrysville, chairman of the Westmoreland County Republican Committee, will run for the state House seat held by four-term incumbent Eli Evankovich, R-Murrysville.

Michael Korns, chairman of the Westmoreland County Republican Committee, on Monday said he will run for the state House seat currently held by four-term incumbent Eli Evankovich, R-Murrysville.

Korns, 35, of Murrysville, is a lawyer based in Greensburg and has served as head of the local GOP committee since 2014.

Evankovich announced in December that he would not seek re-election in 2018.

“Pennsylvania is ready to grow and thrive thanks to our well-trained workforce, excellent location and abundant resources. This is the best place to live in America. (Gov.),” Korns said in the announcement.

“Tom Wolf's tax and spend agenda threatens to destroy Pennsylvania's future. We must have leadership in Harrisburg that will put Pennsylvania first in jobs and growth and we must have a government that lives within our means,” Korns said.

The 54th District includes portions of Westmoreland County including Murrysville, Upper Burrell, Lower Burrell, Allegheny Township, Export and part of Penn Township. Harrison, Fawn and West Deer in Allegheny County also are part of the district.

