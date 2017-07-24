Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Former Westmoreland treasurer remembered as key Democratic strategist, confidant
Rich Cholodofsky | Monday, July 24, 2017, 5:24 p.m.
Kathalyn A. 'Lyn' O'Brien, 81, of Greensburg, died Saturday, July 22, 2017, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.

Tom Ceraso vividly recalls the advice he got from Kathalyn O'Brien nearly two decades ago during his first run for county office.

Ceraso sat in the front row among other candidates waiting to speak at a campaign event in Rostraver. He hadn't yet worked up enough courage to address the crowd when O'Brien, then a veteran Democratic operative and elected county official, grew tired of watching him sit silent and gave him the lay of the land.

“I was sitting there listening to the speeches and she leaned over said, ‘If you're not going to get off your rear end now and speak, you might as well not run.'”

Ceraso said those words helped launch his successful campaign for commissioner and led to a decade-long relationship with O'Brien, who served as political mentor and courthouse confidant to him and other officials during the waning years of the Democratic Party's domination of Westmoreland County politics.

O'Brien, 81, of Greensburg, a former county treasurer, jury commissioner and long-time member of the county's once-dominant Democratic political machine, died July 22 at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital after a six-month illness.

Ceraso and other political veterans on Monday recalled O'Brien's path from a housewife to real estate agent to political powerhouse and the blunt advice, sharp tongue and deep connections that led to a three-decade career in public service.

“She was a mixture of toughness and a big heart,” said her daughter-in-law, Christina O'Brien, a two-term county prothonotary who is seeking re-election this fall.

Although she retired from public office in 2012, Kathalyn O'Brien continued to serve as adviser and campaign strategist for her son, who lost a bid to replace his mother as treasurer; her daughter-in-law and other Democratic candidates.

“She was my role model and the person who got me involved in politics. She could break down a political campaign like no other person I knew. She was amazing,” said Christina O'Brien.

Kathalyn O'Brien's political career started at the local committee level working for Democratic candidates including former congressmen Don Bailey and John Murtha and former county commissioner Ted Simon.

She graduated to running her own campaign in 1982 when she won a seat as a Democratic jury commissioner.

A failed challenge to incumbent Register of Wills Earl Keim in 1984 made her another long-term political ally and friend.

“She ran a clean and honest campaign and always brought a smile to my face. She cared about the county and cared about the people. She was always dedicated,” Keim said of his one-time adversary and later long-time friend and courthouse colleague.

O'Brien was elected county treasurer in 1992 and served five terms before she retired five years ago.

Senior Common Pleas Court Judge John Driscoll, who worked with O'Brien on political campaigns dating to the mid 1970s, said her old-style politics will be missed.

“She had very strong, hard-core, blue-collar Democratic beliefs. She advocated for what she felt was good, honest government,” Driscoll said.

While her political work was front and center, she served for years behind the scenes as a leading advocate for mental health issues throughout the county, as a board member for Westmoreland Mental Health Association, Threshold; Westmoreland Case Management and Support Inc., and the Reach Psychosocial Rehabilitation Center board of directors.

Her work as politician and political strategist will long be remembered, said Dante Bertani, a former chairman of county's Democratic committee.

“She got people out to vote and she had a pretty wide range of friends in the area. Her years in office proved her influence,” Bertani said.

O'Brien was born June 27, 1936, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Robert and Loretta (Cooper) Schneider.

She was preceded in death by her son, Dennis J. O'Brien, in 2007; two brothers, Henry Earl Devine and Clifford Only Devine; and her former husband, John D. O'Brien. She is survived by two sons, Donald H. O'Brien, and wife, Christina, of Mt. Pleasant, and Robert D. O'Brien, of Latrobe; a daughter, Myra D. O'Brien Allicia, of Nashville, Tenn.; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

