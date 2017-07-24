Florida man accused of using Trafford juveniles as lookouts in vehicle thefts

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 27-year-old Florida man who recently moved in with a relative in Westmoreland County is accused of using two Trafford juveniles as lookouts as he burglarized a home and rifled through parked vehicles looking for cash during a baseball tournament.

Dearmin Z. McDaniel is charged with burglary, theft, receiving stolen property, disorderly conduct, making terroristic threats and two counts of endangering the welfare of children in connection with multiple incidents on Sunday.

Officer Eric Colamarino arrested McDaniel as he walked along Cavitt Avenue with the two juveniles around 5 p.m. Sunday after police investigated reports of vehicle break-ins and thefts of small amounts of money along Adrian, Brinton, Duquesne and Edgewood avenues and Fifth Street, according to an affidavit of probable cause.

Colamarino said a baseball tournament was going on at the time of the thefts. A Dell laptop computer was stolen from a home on Adrian Avenue, according to the affidavit.

McDaniel admitted to the thefts, Colamarino wrote.

“I don't know. ... It was pretty dumb. I just got out of jail down (in Florida). ... I was accused of robbery with a firearm. ... I took a bus up here from Florida,” McDaniel told police, according to the affidavit.

Colamarino said the male juveniles, one a teenager and the other 12 years old, told police McDaniel threatened to harm them if they didn't act as his lookouts during the thefts.

According to online court records in Florida, McDaniel was arrested in Palm Beach County April 9 by officials in Riviera Beach for armed robbery, aggravated battery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a small amount of marijuana.

He was arraigned before Harrison City District Judge Helen Kistler Monday and ordered held in the county prison after failing to post $25,000 bond.

