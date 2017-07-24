Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Walmart campaign raises $47,457 for Westmoreland food bank

Matthew Guerry | Monday, July 24, 2017, 4:09 p.m.

Updated 3 minutes ago

A Walmart campaign that benefitted the food bank network Feeding America raised $47,457.09 for the Westmoreland County Food Bank.

From April 17 to May 15, Campbell Soup Company, General Mills, Kellogg, Kraft-Heinz and PepsiCo donated 9 cents to local food banks for each purchase of products they market.

The campaign raised over $19 million nationally, according to a press release. All Walmart stores in Westmoreland County participated in the effort.

Westmoreland County Food Bank Director of Development Jennifer Miller said the funds will be used for expenses such as purchasing items for food pantry patrons.

Fewer donations are collected in the summer months than in the winter, and the food bank recently lost $49,000 worth of funding from the county.

