Alleged Plum drug 'mule,' cohort face new charges for cocaine, handgun found in home

A Plum woman and New York man pulled over along the Pennsylvania Turnpike a week ago transporting 45 grams of pure heroin and $5,000 are set to be arraigned Thursday on additional charges following the seizure of 5 kilograms of cocaine, an illegal handgun and drug paraphernalia from the woman's home.

State police in Greensburg and Westmoreland County Detectives described Diedre R. Fielding, 30, and Deandre L. Harris, 42, of Mt. Vernon, N.Y., as “major suppliers” of drugs in southwestern Pennsylvania after their July 17 arrest as they drove a rental car on the turnpike in Mt. Pleasant Township, about 6 miles east of the New Stanton exit.

Investigators estimate the value of the drugs confiscated from the car and Fielding's home at $220,000.

After pulling over the vehicle and finding the alleged heroin, investigators acquired a warrant to search Fielding's Royal View Court home where they seized 10 individually wrapped packages of suspected cocaine “that were taped together in five two-packs,” Trooper Anthony R. Arbaczewski and Detective Ray Dupilka reported in an affidavit of probable cause.

Also seized was a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun with an “obliterated” serial number, a box of unused glassine packets, bulk rubber bands “commonly used for heroin packaging for street distribution,” and a heat sealer and bags, the affidavit states.

Acting on a complaint that investigators declined to detail, the pair were stopped at 11:30 p.m. July 17 by state police and Westmoreland County Detectives.

Police said they didn't know where Fielding and Harris were coming from but believe they had other stops to make to deliver the drugs, including some out of state, Trooper Steve Limani said.

Police believe the drugs seized in Fielding's home were packaged in Mexico City with paper used to wrap books. The drug packets were flattened with a compression machine so someone could carry them inside their clothing, Limani said.

A Dominican Republic drug cartel is believed to own the drugs, which were brought over the U.S.-Mexico border and likely moved to New York City, Limani said last week.

Fielding and Harris are expected to be arraigned before Eckels on the new charges prior to their scheduled preliminary hearing Thursday.

They are being held in the county prison on $1 million bond each. Both were charged last week with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, and conspiracy.

Charges added Monday include conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, illegal possession of a firearm with an altered serial number and possession of drug paraphernalia.

