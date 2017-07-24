Former Latrobe artist captured beauty surrounding her in her paintings

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Margaret “Peg” Jubara saw wonder everywhere and shared it with the world through her art.

“She would look for the beauty around her, and she had the ability to capture it through her paintings,” said her daughter Marian Hartblay.

Mrs. Jubara created hundreds of paintings, mostly oils. She painted still lifes, landscapes of Latrobe and its environs, portraits for friends and patrons, and more.

She never dwelled on the negative, always seeing the best in her surroundings, said her daughter Sydney Smith.

“It was just a part of her whole makeup, creating beauty.” Smith said. “She always saw good in everything.”

Margaret (Wayda) Jubara, 99, of Concord, Va., formerly of Lawson Heights in Latrobe, died Thursday, July 20, 2017, at Appomattox (Va.) Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Born May 29, 1918, in Kingston, Pa., she was a daughter of the late Joseph Wayda and Anna (Zalepa) Wayda.

Mrs. Jubara was an adult when she took up painting, but her skill grew quickly.

“She always liked drawing and painting, but she didn't really start until she was older and had children. It started as a hobby, but she had an amazing talent,” Hartblay said.

Mrs. Jubara was mostly self-taught.

She read books about art and wrote letters to her favorite artists. She participated in many local art shows, where she often won awards.

She spent many years teaching art classes to adults and children through the Latrobe Recreation Department.

She also was an avid gardener, and the flowers she grew inspired many of her paintings.

Her apple dumplings, made with fruit from the tree in her yard, were beloved.

She was a devout member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish.

“She was always a very kind person. She never had anything bad to say about, or to, anybody,” Smith said.

Mrs. Jubara will live on through her work and the memories of those who loved her, Hartblay said.

“I think we will continue learning from her,” she said.

Mrs. Jubara was preceded in death by her husband, Michael F. Jubara; and sons, Mark and Christopher Jubara.

She is survived by two daughters, Sydney A. Smith and her husband, Randy, of Concord, Va., and Marian Hartblay and her husband, Andrew Glace, of Amherst, Mass.; son, Michael H. Jubara and his wife, Diane, of Beavercreek, Ohio; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Family and friends will be received 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Vincent Basilica, Latrobe. Interment will follow at St. Vincent Cemetery.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646 or jtierney@tribweb.com.