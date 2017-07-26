Latrobe movie theater revamp project stymied by 'Catch 22'

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A nonprofit group says a “Catch-22” situation has hindered it from moving forward with plans for rejuvenating a former Latrobe movie house as a live performance venue.

But John Horanic, chief financial officer for the Cabaret Theatre, said this week he was encouraged by reports of Latrobe City officials' response to the organization's request for help in obtaining documents needed to advance the project.

In a July 18 message to city manager Wayne Jones, Horanic and founder and artistic director John Carosella said the theater group hopes to obtain grant funding through a Westmoreland County program to help with the estimated $118,000 cost of installing a required sprinkler system for fire suppression in the former Manos Theater on Main Street.

But to apply for the money, the pair said they must have a building permit for the planned renovations to the three-story building. “To get the building permit, we need (approved) drawings; to get the drawings, we need the money,” they wrote.

The men asked if the city would grant them a “waiver” by issuing the building permit without requiring the drawings in advance.

“Waiving the fees as well would also be very helpful during these difficult financial times,” they added.

Following a discussion Monday at a city council agenda planning meeting, Jones noted Latrobe “can't give them a permit unless we can see what they have planned” on the drawings.

He said original drawings the Cabaret Theatre submitted were for a single-story renovation. The group since has expanded the scope of the project to include use of all three floors — envisioning a cabaret-style theater on the ground floor, a larger theater seating upward of 200 people on the second floor and a lounge and concert venue in the basement.

That multi-floor plan requires a sprinkler system and updated, more detailed drawings, Jones said.

“The code is for safety,” he added. “We don't have a lot of wiggle room.”

Jones said he would respond to Carosella and Horanic's message and offer to have them meet with a representative of Building Inspection Underwriters in Jeannette, the firm that handles commercial building code matters for the city, to discuss changes needed in the theater drawings.

Jones said the city can't waive fees associated with that work, which normally are charged by the firm.

“Once the drawings are reviewed and the changes that are required are made, then they can apply for the permit and get started,” he said of the theater group.

Though he hadn't yet received a formal response from Jones, Horanic said Tuesday he was encouraged by the manager's suggestion of a meeting with the underwriters.

“Having those corrections (to the drawings) is the only thing to hold us back from getting a permit,” Horanic said, adding that the group intends to comply with all codes.

Jones said he's hopeful the Cabaret Theatre can bring the plans for its Main Street venue to fruition. “It would be a great thing for the city,” he said.

Carosella purchased the circa 1916 theater building in August 2015 after retiring from teaching. Most recently it was home to the Latrobe Athletic Club.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.