Construction crews paving crossing sections of Westmoreland Heritage Trail's third phase

Construction crews have begun paving portions of the third phase in the Westmoreland Heritage Trail this week.

Areas where the trail approaches and crosses roads will be paved. The trail is closed during construction, according to PennDOT.

Other items being installed include fencing, gates and warning lights where the trail crosses Trafford Road.

The third phase of the trail is a 5.92-mile section beginning near the intersection of Forbes Road and the Turtle Creek Industrial Railroad in Trafford and continuing east where it will meet up with the existing trail near Athena Drive in Delmont.

PennDOT officials said they anticipate the work will be complete in August.

For more, see the trail website .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.