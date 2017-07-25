Judge halts work on Mariner East 2 pipeline in eastern Pa.

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

An administrative law judge has temporarily halted work on Sunoco's Mariner East 2 Pipeline in eastern Pennsylvania.

That happened because the judge wants the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to hear and rule whether Sunoco violated a 2015 settlement agreement with West Goshen Township. The township contends Sunoco jumped the gun on some construction earlier this month and also disputes Sunoco's decision to move a valve control station.

Sunoco says it moved the station for safety reasons, and says it looks forward to convincing the PUC that it has otherwise complied with the agreement.

The pipeline project has been protested by other Pennsylvanians who blame it for fouling their well water or spilling a clay lubricant at various sites.

Eleven spills of the lubricant, a nontoxic mix of clay and water called bentonite, have occurred in Westmoreland County , according to documents released by the Philadelphia-based Clean Air Council as part of litigation.

Construction on the $2.5 billion, 350-mile (563-kilometer) pipeline , which will carry propane, butane and ethane, began soon after the state DEP issued its final permits in February. In Westmoreland County, the pipeline traverses Sewickley, Hempfield, Penn, Salem, Loyalhanna and Derry townships.

Other affected municipalities include Jeannette, Export, Delmont and Murrysville.

The 20- and 16-inch pipelines will be able to carry 275,000 barrels of liquid natural gas a day and cross 270 properties over 36 miles in Westmoreland County. The new pipelines will run parallel to the existing Mariner East I line.

The DEP documents can be viewed at StateImpact Pennsylvania .

Tribune-Review Staff Writer Patrick Varine contributed to this report.