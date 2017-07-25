Franklin Regional stabbing suspect gets out of jail for funeral
The Murrysville man awaiting trial for charges associated with a knife rampage three years ago at Franklin Regional High School will be furloughed for several hours Tuesday afternoon to attend his grandmother's funeral.
Alex Hribal, 19, has been in custody since his arrest following the April 9, 2014, attack that injured 20 students and one security guard.
Common Pleas Court Judge Christopher Feliciani approved the brief furlough for Hribal to travel under guard to a funeral home in Aspinwall to attend visitation for his grandmother from 4 to 6 p.m.
Feliciani ordered that Hribal pay the costs associated with transportation and security to the Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office.
Hribal's trial on 21 separate counts of attempted murder and aggravated assault, as well as one weapons charge, was postponed until at least September.
Sheriff Jonathan Held said Hribal paid $312.52 to his office for the costs associated with the furlough.