Grapeville glass plant fire tough to reach, fire chief says

Firefighters used a ladder truck Monday night to extinguish a blaze from above the roof at the former Westmoreland Glass Co. plant in Hempfield, according to Grapeville fire Chief Dan Nescott.

Department volunteers left a fire at an abandoned brewery in Jeannette around 11 p.m. for the call along Radebaugh Road just outside the city. Firefighters parked on Radebaugh Road and stretched the ladder above utility wires to reach the flames, Nescott said.

“It's too dangerous ... to access the place,” he said.

The only points to access the former plant are along railroad tracks or down a weed-covered road blocked by a gate. Nescott said he notified state police about the blaze, but didn't know if anyone was investigating.

It was unclear if the two fires were connected. The fires are about 2 miles away from each other.

The Grapeville plant was founded in 1889 and closed in 1984, according to the National Westmoreland Glass Collectors Club. The factory manufactured glassware, milk glass and decorative ware in a variety of colors.

The property is owned by Beacon Pennsylvania Holdings of Irwin, according to county records.

