Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Grapeville glass plant fire tough to reach, fire chief says
Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, July 25, 2017, 4:24 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Grapeville firefighters battled a late night blaze at the former Westmoreland Glass Plant, along Radebaugh Road in Grapeville, on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Grapeville firefighters battled a late night blaze at the former Westmoreland Glass Plant, along Radebaugh Road in Grapeville, on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Grapeville firefighters battled a late night blaze at the former Westmoreland Glass Plant, along Radebaugh Road in Grapeville, on Tuesday, July 25, 2017.

Updated 1 hour ago

Firefighters used a ladder truck Monday night to extinguish a blaze from above the roof at the former Westmoreland Glass Co. plant in Hempfield, according to Grapeville fire Chief Dan Nescott.

Department volunteers left a fire at an abandoned brewery in Jeannette around 11 p.m. for the call along Radebaugh Road just outside the city. Firefighters parked on Radebaugh Road and stretched the ladder above utility wires to reach the flames, Nescott said.

“It's too dangerous ... to access the place,” he said.

The only points to access the former plant are along railroad tracks or down a weed-covered road blocked by a gate. Nescott said he notified state police about the blaze, but didn't know if anyone was investigating.

It was unclear if the two fires were connected. The fires are about 2 miles away from each other.

The Grapeville plant was founded in 1889 and closed in 1984, according to the National Westmoreland Glass Collectors Club. The factory manufactured glassware, milk glass and decorative ware in a variety of colors.

The property is owned by Beacon Pennsylvania Holdings of Irwin, according to county records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.