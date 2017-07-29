90-year-old twins recall life in Norvelt

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

When the Schlingman twins moved from Jeannette to the new experimental community of Westmoreland Homesteads in 1935, the 7-year-old girls left behind street lights, sidewalks, paved streets, a regular schoolhouse and access to about anywhere in America from the Pennsylvania Railroad's Jeannette station.

What they found in rural Mt. Pleasant Township was a new 1 1⁄ 2 story, wood-frame government-owned home for their family of six, red dog roads that turned to mud, nameless streets, pigs, chicken coops in the backyard, cows on a communal farm, a dairy barn, a coal-burning stove and classes taught in a converted farmhouse in what had become one of America's 99 subsistence communities.

It was President Franklin D. Roosevelt's grand experiment to help “stranded” industrial workers survive the Great Depression by giving them the means to grow crops for their household and raise animals to provide food for the community, according to “Subsistence Homestead Communities of the 1930s,” a publication of the National Park Service Cultural Resource.

Jane Schlingman Thomas of Hempfield and her sister, Jean Schlingman Rowe of Greensburg, still recall ­— 82 years after they moved to the countryside — the quiet and darkness that settled over the town once the sun set.

“You could see the red lights from the coke ovens in Hecla, Calumet and other towns” in the distance, said Thomas, whose family was among the early settlers in the village that February.

The girls are believed to be the first twins to settle in what would become Norvelt in the fall of 1937 — named after then first lady Eleanor Roosevelt. They will celebrate their 90th birthdays Sunday.

The twins, the oldest of five girls, were born at home in Penn, courtesy of a midwife. They moved to Norvelt from Jeannette even though their father was working in the Glass City. He saw it as an opportunity to get a new home for the family, Rowe said.

As part of the rules of the Homestead association, families had to help in the construction of their homes and their father, Paul Schlingman, did his part.

The Westmoreland Homesteads sprawled across 1,492 acres, which the federal government acquired from the heirs of James Hurst.

Some 1,850 families applied to live in 254 parcels in the Westmoreland Homesteads. Those with children and farming and gardening experience received preference, the Park Service publication stated. Because the federal government wanted the town populated by a cross-section of the county's mining population, 40 percent of the men had mining experience. Most families earned less than $1,000 a year and received some form of economic relief, the Park Service stated. Only 40 percent of the heads of the households worked outside the home, an indication of the depth of the Depression.

From what the twins know, the families selected to live in Westmoreland Homesteads had to be of the right political persuasion.

President Roosevelt's New Deal had swept Republicans out of power and their aunt, who worked in the Westmoreland County Courthouse, told their father he had to give up his allegiance to the party of Lincoln and switch his voter registration.

“You had to be a Democrat to get in there,” Thomas said.

The sisters said they enjoyed moving to the country.

“We were never restrained. We were allowed to roam free. We walked to United, to Hecla, to Kecksburg. Mom never worried about us,” Rowe said.

The girls were in school when Eleanor Roosevelt toured the town in May 1937. Their teachers, not ones to interrupt classes, would not let them out see the first lady.

Eleanor Roosevelt, who had pushed government officials to make the houses decent with indoor plumbing, had come to town to mark the arrival of the final homesteader, according to the Park Service.

As for getting their driver's licenses at age 16, that was out of the question for the twins. Gas was rationed during the war, and their father needed the car to get to the Elliott Co. plant in Jeannette.

“My dad would never drive you anywhere,” Thomas said.

Rowe recalled they walked to Hurst High School to get a streetcar that would take them to Greensburg and could ride it all day Sunday for $1.

During the war years, their father had registered them to be a part of the Civil Defense system. Thomas recalled walking to the top of Reservoir Hill in Norvelt and watching for airplanes that flew overheard, most likely coming from the airstrip at West Point in Hempfield.

“We would call them in on a crank phone to Washington,” she said, referring to the hand cranks needed to make phone calls.

The girls graduated from the former Hurst High School in 1945 and moved out of Norvelt when they married – Jane in 1949 to Kenneth A. Thomas and Jean in 1952 to W. Wayne Rowe. The women, now widows, look back on their life in Norvelt with fond memories.

“Everybody knew everyone else. We got along,” Rowe said.

“Everybody got together and we had fun,” Thomas added.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.