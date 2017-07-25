Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Attorney: Juror in Seton Hill sexual assault case influenced other panelists
Rich Cholodofsky | Tuesday, July 25, 2017, 5:42 p.m.

A California man convicted last month of having improper sexual contact with a Seton Hill University coed wants a new trial, contending that a juror used personal knowledge as part of the deliberations.

Defense attorney Matthew Ness said his client, Jerry Chai, 27, was wrongly convicted of a misdemeanor count of indecent assault after a juror convinced other panel members to issue the guilty verdict based on information that was not part of the evidence in the case.

In court documents filed Tuesday, Ness said three jurors approached defense lawyers at the completion of the June trial in Westmoreland County and claimed that another juror said she worked with rape victims and was able to convince the panel that the 18-year-old accuser was truthful when she testified about being sexually assaulted by Chai.

After three hours of deliberations, the jury found Chai not guilty of felony counts of attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse and aggravated indecent assault as well as one misdemeanor charge of indecent assault.

Chai initially was charged in connection with an incident at his off-campus apartment in Greensburg on Sept. 14, 2014. His accuser contended he attempted to force himself on her but said she was not raped.

“Objectively, it is not difficult to conceive how the other 11 jurors were influenced by a self-proclaimed expert repeatedly providing them with evidence, evidence they could rely upon because she ‘knew what she was talking about,'” Ness said in his court motion.

Ness submitted affidavits from three jurors who said the one unnamed panelist told others during deliberations that she worked with rape victims and judged Chai's accuser to be believable due to her body language and emotions while testifying.

The defense also contends that juror was not honest during questioning from attorneys during the jury selection process, saying she worked for a mental health agency but not disclosing that she worked with rape victims, Ness said.

Chai, who was a first-year medical student at the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine at Seton Hill, testified his accuser initially was the aggressor and consented to some sexual activity and that he ultimately complied when she later asked him to stop.

Chai faces up to a three-month jail term when he is sentenced later by Common Pleas Court Judge Chris Scherer.

Assistant District Attorney Leo Ciaramitaro could not be reached for comment on Tuesday.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

