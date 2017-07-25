Salem Twp. to get Speedway gas station by year end

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Speedway, the Ohio-based gas retailing giant, is continuing its expansion into Westmoreland County with a gas station and convenience store in Salem, township officials said Tuesday.

Supervisor Ken Trumbetta said the store planned for the intersection of routes 22 and 119 has been in the works for about three years and is approaching the construction phase.

“All the permits are in place,” he said, noting that the groundbreaking is imminent and construction is scheduled to be done by early December.

Speedway LLC purchased the parcel in June from the Western Pennsylvania Operating Engineers Joint Apprenticeship and Training Fund for $1.6 million, according to the county Recorder of Deeds office.

The Operating Engineers union runs a training school nearby. A house on the property needs to be demolished before construction can begin, Trumbetta said.

Speedway will be the third large gas station in the rural township on Route 22, along with the GetGo at Mark Drive and the BP at Five Points. It will include a convenience store and seating, he said.

The Marathon Petroleum Corp. subsidiary also has gas stations under development in Hempfield and Unity.

Speedway opened one store at Route 119 and Willow Crossing Road in Hempfield in 2015 and is planning another one for the intersection of Route 30 and East Pittsburgh Street.

In the planning stages since 2013, a gas station at Route 30 and Village Drive in Unity has been delayed by community opposition over the issue of truck traffic. The company agreed to eliminate two diesel pumps at the site.

Based in Enon, Ohio, Speedway is the second-largest chain of company-owned and -operated gas and convenience stores in the United States, with approximately 2,730 locations in 21 states.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer.