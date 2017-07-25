Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Salem Twp. to get Speedway gas station by year end
Stephen Huba | Tuesday, July 25, 2017, 7:42 p.m.

Updated 25 minutes ago

Speedway, the Ohio-based gas retailing giant, is continuing its expansion into Westmoreland County with a gas station and convenience store in Salem, township officials said Tuesday.

Supervisor Ken Trumbetta said the store planned for the intersection of routes 22 and 119 has been in the works for about three years and is approaching the construction phase.

“All the permits are in place,” he said, noting that the groundbreaking is imminent and construction is scheduled to be done by early December.

Speedway LLC purchased the parcel in June from the Western Pennsylvania Operating Engineers Joint Apprenticeship and Training Fund for $1.6 million, according to the county Recorder of Deeds office.

The Operating Engineers union runs a training school nearby. A house on the property needs to be demolished before construction can begin, Trumbetta said.

Speedway will be the third large gas station in the rural township on Route 22, along with the GetGo at Mark Drive and the BP at Five Points. It will include a convenience store and seating, he said.

The Marathon Petroleum Corp. subsidiary also has gas stations under development in Hempfield and Unity.

Speedway opened one store at Route 119 and Willow Crossing Road in Hempfield in 2015 and is planning another one for the intersection of Route 30 and East Pittsburgh Street.

In the planning stages since 2013, a gas station at Route 30 and Village Drive in Unity has been delayed by community opposition over the issue of truck traffic. The company agreed to eliminate two diesel pumps at the site.

Based in Enon, Ohio, Speedway is the second-largest chain of company-owned and -operated gas and convenience stores in the United States, with approximately 2,730 locations in 21 states.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.