Westmoreland

Greensburg Salem school board member charged with DUI
Jacob Tierney | Tuesday, July 25, 2017, 11:39 p.m.
Excela Health
Richard Edward Payha

Updated 19 minutes ago

A Greensburg Salem school board member has been charged by Greensburg police with DUI.

Richard Edward Payha, 54, of Greensburg had a blood-alcohol content of at least 0.16 percent, twice the legal limit, July 4, according to court documents.

Payha, a surgeon with Excela Health, was also charged with operating a vehicle without a valid inspection and driving an unregistered vehicle. It is his first DUI charge.

Payha served a single term on the school board from 2012-2015, then decided not to seek re-election. He was appointed back to the board in 2016 to finish the term of former board member Lee Kunkle, who resigned. The term expires at the end of this year.

His preliminary hearing before District Judge James Albert is scheduled for Aug. 17.

