Westmoreland

Sewickley Creek Bridge in New Stanton to reopen by midnight
Jeff Himler | Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 1:39 p.m.

Updated 3 minutes ago

Traffic is scheduled to resume Thursday on New Stanton's Center Avenue bridge across the Sewickley Creek after PennDOT closed the span for replacement.

PennDOT District 12 spokeswoman Valerie Petersen said the contractor, Joseph B. Fay Company, was working to have the new bridge open by midnight Wednesday and is contractually required to open it by Thursday, following the 130-day construction project.

Improvements are still underway on nearby sections of Center Avenue, including new pavement and traffic signals. Petersen said motorists are able now to drive over an initial course of pavement, but a top, “wearing” course remains to be laid by Oct. 31.

During the bridge closure, many motorists detoured through the nearby town of Hunker, creating traffic headaches in the small borough, rather than using the state-approved detour following Route 119 and Interstate 70.

