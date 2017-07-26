Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Text offering 'a little bud' gets Scottdale couple arrested
Paul Peirce | Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 5:12 p.m.

A lost cellphone that flashed a text message inviting someone over to eat pizza and buy ‘a little bud' got a response from Scottdale Borough Police: criminal charges against a couple.

Seth M. Reed, 30, and Deena E. Wesolowski, 28, both of Scottdale, were arraigned on charges of criminal conspiracy, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of instruments of crime and endangering the welfare of children. Reed also is charged with manufacturing, delivery and possession of a controlled substance.

While Officer Thomas Mortimer was on patrol July 14 along Pittsburgh and Dubois streets, he was flagged down by a man who found a cellphone on the ground and wanted it returned to its owner, he wrote in an affidavit.

Mortimer said when he turned on the phone in an attempt to identify its owner, two text messages popped up.

“Deena's going to make some ... pizzas that she wasn't sure if you ate so she said you're welcome to eat here if you're hungry,” the first message stated.

“Also, I got a little bud (if) you want to buy some,” the second message stated, according to the affidavit.

Mortimer wrote that his law enforcement experience has taught him that “‘Bud' is street terminology for marijuana.”

Mortimer said the person who sent the text was identified as “Seth” and he knew that Seth Reed and Deena Wesolowski lived nearby along the 500 block of Pittsburgh Street.

When police went to the home, Mortimer questioned Reed about selling marijuana.

“I asked Seth about selling marijuana to which he first denied and then he stated that he only has a little bit of marijuana,” Mortimer wrote.

Mortimer said the couple then consented to a search and he discovered numerous needles, two pill crushers with an unknown white powder residue, an improvised tourniquet with white powder residue and two scales.

“... Downstairs where there are numerous children's toys and a mattress were several marijuana pipes, a ledger book containing names, of money owed and the type of drugs fronted, a bag of marijuana seeds and cut straw with white powder,” Mortimer wrote in the affidavit.

When Mortimer questioned the couple about the items and the ledger, both said “the only ones they deal with are a few family members.”

The county children's bureau was contacted about two children in the couple's care.

East Huntingdon District Judge Charles Moore ordered Reed jailed after he failed to post $5,000 bond while Wesolowski was released on $1,000 bail, according to online documents.

Paul Peirce is a reporter for the Tribune-Review. He can be reached at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

