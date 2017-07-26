Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Monessen police find bricks of heroin and crack cocaine stuffed in man's pants
Paul Peirce | Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 3:09 p.m.

Updated 6 minutes ago

Monessen Police acting on a telephone tip about suspicious activity outside an abandoned house Tuesday made a traffic stop and arrested a 24-year-old man with nearly 11 bricks of heroin and crack cocaine stuffed in his pants.

Michael A. Pace Jr., of Monessen, was arraigned Wednesday on 14 counts each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance and a single count of disorderly conduct after the traffic stop near the intersection of Rostraver Street and Reed Avenue.

Officer Brian Mickens reported that police received information about 8 p.m. that three vehicles were outside an abandoned home, all with their engines running, and a man was walking between the cars.

When Mickens arrived, the remaining vehicle, a 2002 Chevrolet sport utility vehicle, pulled away. After the SUV was stopped, Pace, the driver, told the officer he had a concealed carry permit and a handgun was in a pocket behind the front passenger seat.

After police retrieved the weapon, Pace consented to a search, Mickens reported in an affidavit. During a “pat-down” of Pace, Mickens said the 10 bricks were located in a pants pocket, and three bundles of heroin and three-quarters of an ounce of crack cocaine wrapped “in a clear baggie and (a) blue latex glove” were discovered inside his underwear.

The heroin was marked “EL CHAPO,” Mickens said.

Pace was a standout offensive and defensive lineman in 2010 on the Monessen High School Greyhounds football team.

He was ordered held in the Westmoreland County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bond.

Paul Peirce is a reporter for the Tribune-Review. He can be reached at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

