Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Colorado man who shot at Murrysville police appeals 40-year sentence
Rich Cholodofsky | Wednesday, July 26, 2017, 3:42 p.m.
Jesse Callender, 27, of Minturn, Colo.

Updated 1 hour ago

A Colorado man convicted of charges that he shot at Murrysville police during a botched robbery has appealed his 40-year prison sentence.

Jesse D. Callender, through assistant public defender Greg Cecchetti, on Wednesday filed a notice of appeal with the Pennsylvania Superior Court that challenged the lengthy prison term imposed earlier this month by Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio.

The judge ordered that Callender serve a maximum sentence of 20 to 40 years in prison.

Following a trial earlier this year, a Westmoreland County jury convicted Callender, 27, of attempted murder and 14 other charges related to an April 20, 2016, shootout at the Marathon gas station along Route 22 in Murrysville.

Callender fired several shots at police officers who responded to a report that a man with a gun had attempted to rob the station.

Police returned fire, hitting Callender with three shots. No police officers were injured in the incident.

During his trial, Callender rejected a plea bargain from the prosecution that would have given him a sentence of seven to 15 years in prison.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.