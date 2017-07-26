Colorado man who shot at Murrysville police appeals 40-year sentence

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Colorado man convicted of charges that he shot at Murrysville police during a botched robbery has appealed his 40-year prison sentence.

Jesse D. Callender, through assistant public defender Greg Cecchetti, on Wednesday filed a notice of appeal with the Pennsylvania Superior Court that challenged the lengthy prison term imposed earlier this month by Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio.

The judge ordered that Callender serve a maximum sentence of 20 to 40 years in prison.

Following a trial earlier this year, a Westmoreland County jury convicted Callender, 27, of attempted murder and 14 other charges related to an April 20, 2016, shootout at the Marathon gas station along Route 22 in Murrysville.

Callender fired several shots at police officers who responded to a report that a man with a gun had attempted to rob the station.

Police returned fire, hitting Callender with three shots. No police officers were injured in the incident.

During his trial, Callender rejected a plea bargain from the prosecution that would have given him a sentence of seven to 15 years in prison.