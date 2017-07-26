Property, wildlife habitat damaged by vehicles at private Derry Township woodlands
Extensive property and wildlife habitat damage to private Derry Township woodlands available for public use is under investigation by state game commission wildlife conservation officers.
About $5,000 in damage was done to the approximately 7,000 acres enrolled in the commission's southwest region's Hunter Access Cooperative program. Investigators believe several vehicles entered the property along Firetower Road between June 24 and 27.
“It's a lot of tree seedlings as well as some rock areas that typically inhabit multiple types of wildlife,” said wildlife conservation officer Robert Dempsey.
The program allows for a variety of public uses — hunting, hiking, mountain biking — on privately owned land. Motorized vehicles are prohibited.
At least one vehicle sustained moderate damage to the front lower portion, officers reported.
Anyone with information is asked to call the game commission's regional office at 724-238-9523.