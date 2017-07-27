Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Falling bricks force Jeannette officials to close sidewalk
Renatta Signorini | Thursday, July 27, 2017, 9:30 a.m.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Part of a sidewalk and street in Jeannette has been blocked off after bricks began falling off of an abandoned building at the corner of Clay Avenue and South Fourth Street, seen on Wednesday, July 26, 2017. The building is slated for demolition.

Jeannette officials have blocked off a sidewalk and part of South Fourth Street after bricks began falling off of an abandoned building.

The two-story structure at the intersection with Clay Avenue was acquired by the city for $1,193 in February out of the county's tax delinquent repository, according to manager Michael Nestico.

It is among eight properties in the city that are slated for demolition through the Neighborhood Partnership Program, a tax-credit program through the state Department of Community and Economic Development that is led by Westmoreland Community Action.

The cost of the property was funded through $500,000 that city officials have earmarked for such projects out of a reserve account created with $4 million in proceeds from the February 2015 sale of the city's sewer system to the Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County.

City workers had to remove some of the unsafe bricks at the top of the structure last week, Nestico said. The building once held a drug store and later a fitness gym.

“The building is coming down any day now,” he said.

