Food stamp recipient numbers plummet in Westmoreland, Allegheny counties

Westmoreland County saw an 80 percent drop in the number of food stamp recipients in one year, one of the highest decreases among Pennsylvania counties.

In March 2016, 2,393 “able-bodied adults without dependents” who live in Westmoreland were eligible for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, also known as food stamps. But by March 2017, only 474 remained eligible — a decrease of 1,919 people.

Allegheny County saw a similar decrease — 78 percent — in the number of able-bodied adults without dependents eligible for SNAP. About 7,200 were removed from the rolls, leaving 2,084 still eligible. In Armstrong County, nearly 200 were deemed ineligible, leaving 338 still eligible.

About 30,000 people in Pennsylvania considered “able-bodied adults without dependents” no longer qualified for SNAP benefits between March 2016 and March 2017, according to data published by Pennlive.com .

The state Department of Human Services said the 1996 welfare reform rule instituting work requirements is one factor in the drop, but noted the data is a snapshot in time. The federal government waived the work rule during the recession, but reinstated it starting March 1, 2016, because of the improved economy.

Lauren Hill, agency relations and SNAP coordinator at the Westmoreland County Food Bank, said the organization fielded an increase in calls from individuals with questions about the benefits change.

“It wasn't as large as I had anticipated, but we did get quite a few questions,” Hill said. “We made sure on our end here that our other programs were prepared in case we would see a large increase in pantry participation.”

The organization experienced a large increase in pantry usage, she said, but nothing that can be contributed directly to the work rule being reinstated.

“Individuals could drop off and come back on at any time,” said human services spokeswoman Rachel Kostelac. She said the number of individuals removed from the SNAP rolls “may be different now and it fluctuates on a daily basis.”

“People can age out, people could become pregnant in that year (gaining a dependent), they could move into a household where there is a child,” Kostelac explained.

The term “able-bodied adults without dependents” refers to individuals between the ages of 18 and 49 who are required to participate in a work program to maintain eligibility for SNAP, according to the agency. The change in benefits doesn't affect children, the elderly or able-bodied adults with dependents.

The work rule change requires able-bodied adults without dependents to work an average of 80 hours per month; or to participate in a work program, a trade adjustment assistance program or approved employment training; or participate in an approved program for 20 hours or more per week.

Able-bodied adults without dependents can seek exemptions to the work rule under certain conditions, including if they can't physically or medically work 20 hours per week, participate in a substance abuse program, receive disability or unemployment benefits; live in a household with a child under 18 years old, are a student enrolled at least half-time, are homeless, or are experiencing domestic violence.

Pennsylvania, like other states, was granted a waiver or exclusion from the work requirement rule during the recession. But with the economy improving, the requirement has been “reinstated to encourage people to return to work and gain self-sufficiency,” according to DHS.

Kevin Zwick is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2856, kzwick@tribweb.com or on Twitter @kevinjzwick.