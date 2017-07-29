Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Allowing first-time DUI offenders to use lock devices might make roads safer
Rich Cholodofsky | Saturday, July 29, 2017, 11:00 p.m.

A state law set to be implemented in late August will allow first-time convicted drunken drivers to avoid having their driver's licenses suspended — a move advocates say could ultimately lead to safer travel for motorists.

Under the new provision signed into law last year by Gov. Tom Wolf, mandatory license suspensions can be replaced with the installation of ignition interlock devices that prevent motorists from driving while intoxicated.

“Having ignition interlocks in vehicles has really proved to be effective in changing behavior,” said Eileen Lee of the Pennsylvania Driving Under the Influence Association, a Harrisburg-based agency that advocates for the education and enforcement of drunk driving laws throughout the state.

The law change takes effect Aug. 25. The current law carries a mandatory one-year license suspension in all cases in which a motorist is found guilty of driving with a blood-alcohol content of more than 0.10 percent.

Motorists in Pennsylvania are considered intoxicated if their blood-alcohol level is above 0.08. Drunken drivers convicted with blood alcohol below 0.10 percent face no license suspensions for first time offenses.

Ignition interlock devices until now have been available only to repeat drunk driving offenders.

Suspensions will still be in place under the new law for first-time offenders, but drivers will have the option to purchase a special license from PennDOT that is linked to the installation of the ignition interlock devices on their vehicle.

The device requires drivers to breath into a machine and prevents the vehicle from operating if blood-alcohol levels are higher than 0.025 percent.

Lee, who serves as the ignition interlock quality assurance specialist, said as many as 10,000 drivers in Pennsylvania have installed those devices. She estimated that another 7,000 drivers throughout the state could qualify under the new law.

“From a traffic safety standpoint, this will save lives. We know now that a lot of people are driving under suspended licenses or no licenses,” Lee said.

First-time drunken driving convictions rarely result in jail time and, in many cases, involve probation sentences, fines and license suspensions. A majority of those cases don't even result in convictions as motorists without criminal records can qualify for the Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition Program, which allows defendants to have their records expunged after successfully completing a probation sentence.

Allen Powanda, first assistant district attorney in Westmoreland County, said most DUI cases locally prosecuted result in ARD dispositions. Ignition interlock devices will be available to ARD participants in lieu of 30- and 60-day license suspensions.

“Because suspensions are the primary repercussion it inflicts the most hardship on these people,” Powanda said. “I understand the rationale for the whole ignition interlock program and it's a way to impress on these people they can never do this again.”

It is unclear how many first-time DUI cases are filed each year in Westmoreland County. But in 2015, 790 drunken-driving defendants participated in the ARD program for first-time offenders, according to the most recent statistics available from the county's court administrators office.

According to statistics published by Mothers Against Drunk Driving, ignition interlock devices last year in Pennsylvania prevented more than 65,500 attempts by motorists to drive while intoxicated.

Lee said the average cost for a device is about $800 to $1,300 a year. The expense, she said, is likely to be a preferable alternative to drivers who would otherwise face a license suspension.

And it's a way to ensure drivers with a drunk-driving history remain sober while on the road.

“From a traffic safety standpoint, this will save lives,” Lee said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

