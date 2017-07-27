FTC issues warning about travel documents scammers

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

People planning to travel outside the United States should beware of scammers who set up websites that imitate country's official websites and offer travel documents, information and services, the Federal Trade Commission said in a press release Thursday.

The websites are set up to take victim's money and steal their identities.

One country's ambassador said an imposter built a look-alike site with pictures, application forms and frequently asked questions copied from the government's official site. The imposter site offered visa applications, but charged high fees, including fees for services that were free on the official site.

To avoid getting taken, travelers can use a lookup tool on the State Department's website that provides them with information on visas and passports and a link to the other country's official site.

The FTC asks that people tell it if they find what looks like an imposter site.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.