DEA report: 13 Pennsylvanians a day died of drug overdoses in 2016

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

About 13 people died every day of drug overdoses in Pennsylvania last year, according to a new Drug Enforcement Administration report.

The report, “ Analysis of Overdose Deaths in Pennsylvania, 2016 ,” says that Westmoreland County had the 10th highest rate of overdose deaths at 47.6 deaths per 100,000 people. Allegheny County was sixth at 52.9 deaths per 100,000 people.

Fulton County was highest at 74.1 deaths per 100,000 people. Three counties — Cameron, Forest and Warren — had no overdose deaths. The state rate was 36.5 overdose deaths per 100,000 people.

Statewide, there were 4,652 overdose deaths reported by coroners and medical examiners, a 37 percent increase from 2015.

Fentanyl and related substances were present in 52 percent of the deaths, an increase from 2015 where they showed up in 27 percent of deaths.

The 2016 report was prepared in conjunction with the University of Pittsburgh's School of Pharmacy Program Evaluation Research Unit and Technical Assistance Center and provides expanded public health data collection and analysis than the previous reports for 2014 and 2015.

Brian Bowling is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1218, bbowling@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TribBrian.