4 vendors to state LCB agree to pay $9 million in penalties for gifts to agency officials

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Harrisburg announced Thursday that four vendors to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board entered into non-prosecution agreements with the government agreeing to pay more than $9 million in penalties for their involvement in providing things of value to LCB officials.

According to U.S. Attorney Bruce D. Brandler of Pennsylvania's Middle District, the four companies that have entered into the agreements are:

•Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits of Pennsylvania, LLC, which is successor company to Southern Wine and Spirits of Pennsylvania, LLC, and wholly owned by Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits of Miami, Fla.;

•Breakthru Beverage Pennsylvania, LLC, the successor company to Capital Wine and Spirits, LLC, and wholly owned by Breakthru Beverage Group, Inc. of New York, N.Y.;

•White Rock Distilleries, Inc., which formerly was headquartered in Lewiston, Maine; and

•Pio Imports, LLC, headquartered in North Wales, Pa.

Brandler said each company agreed to pay substantial monetary penalties, implement compliance measures and refrain from engaging in similar activities in the future.

In return, the government agreed not to prosecute the companies or any of their employees who gave things of value to LCB officials.

Bandler said in a news release several factors that resulted in the settlements included the cooperation of the businesses in the government's investigation, the merits of the individual cases, as well as the historic nature of the conduct, which was discontinued in 2012 when the state Ethics Commission initiated its investigation into the matter.

“Although the history between these organizations and the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is clearly disturbing, it is in the interests of justice to expose this history and hold the organizations responsible. The monetary penalties imposed on these successor organizations more than disgorges the financial benefits received and discourages future misconduct by those in the industry,” Brandler said.

In September 2015, James H. Short, 52, the former director of the marketing for the LCB, entered a guilty plea to honest services fraud. The charges were based upon Short's receiving numerous benefits from White Rock and Capital Wine and Spirits over a 10-year period.

Short, for example, was flown by private jet to Bonita Springs, Fla., for a golf vacation with representatives for Pinnacle vodkas, which were approved for sale in state stores six weeks after the trip, documents show.

The investigation also snared five former LCB officials for taking lavish dinners, golf outings, all-expense paid trips and other gifts from alcohol vendors seeking favorable treatment for their products.

•Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits of Pennsylvania will pay $5 million in penalties for their employees' role in providing cash, all-expenses-paid trips, tickets to shows and sporting events, entertainment and other things of value to officials at the LCB from 2000-12.

•White Rock Distilleries agreed to pay $2 million in penalties for their employees' role in providing cash, all-expenses-paid trips, and other things of value to officials at the LCB from 2000-11.

•Breakthru Beverage Pennsylvania, which until recently operated as Capital Wine & Spirits, LLC, agreed to pay $2 million in penalties for their employees' role in providing gift cards, tickets, meals, and entertainment to officials at the PA-LCB from 2007-12.

•Pio Imports, LLC, agreed to pay $200,000 in penalties for their employee's role in providing gift cards to officials at the LCB from 2007-12. Attached to their agreement is a statement of facts outlining the conduct of Pio's employees.

The case was investigated by the Harrisburg office of the FBI and handled by Senior Litigation Counsel Michael A. Consiglio. The U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI were also assisted by the Pennsylvania Ethics Commission, Brandler said.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.