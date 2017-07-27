Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Route 66 traffic snarled briefly in Hempfield following utility pole crash
Patrick Varine | Thursday, July 27, 2017, 5:15 p.m.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
This black SUV sustained heavy damage to the front driver's side following a crash with a utility pole along southbound Route 66 on Thursday, July 27, 2017. The driver was evaluated by paramedics, but state police said he was conscious and alert.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
An Altec worker examines a utility pole damaged in a July 27, 2017 crash on southbound Route 66.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
State police Tpr. David Vinkler examines a utility pole damaged in a July 27, 2017, crash on southbound Route 66.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Above, an SUV damaged after striking a utility pole in Hempfield on July 27, 2017.

Updated 38 minutes ago

Drivers who were already sitting in summer construction traffic on southbound Route 66 were delayed a second time after a sport utility vehicle crashed into a telephone pole in Hempfield just before the evening commute began.

State police said the driver was being evaluated by emergency personnel after striking a telephone pole south of Old State Route 66 around 4 p.m.

The utility pole was sheared off about 2 feet from the ground, and work crews from Altec were on scene making temporary repairs.

State police said the man was conscious and alert, but told them he'd recently undergone surgery.

"There may have been a medical issue, we're not sure at this point," said Trooper David Vinkler.

Traffic was briefly reduced to one lane but was flowing normally again by 4:45 p.m.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.