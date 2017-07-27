Route 66 traffic snarled briefly in Hempfield following utility pole crash
Drivers who were already sitting in summer construction traffic on southbound Route 66 were delayed a second time after a sport utility vehicle crashed into a telephone pole in Hempfield just before the evening commute began.
State police said the driver was being evaluated by emergency personnel after striking a telephone pole south of Old State Route 66 around 4 p.m.
The utility pole was sheared off about 2 feet from the ground, and work crews from Altec were on scene making temporary repairs.
State police said the man was conscious and alert, but told them he'd recently undergone surgery.
"There may have been a medical issue, we're not sure at this point," said Trooper David Vinkler.
Traffic was briefly reduced to one lane but was flowing normally again by 4:45 p.m.
Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.