Westmoreland

Fans brave the rain to catch a glimpse of Steelers at training camp
Renatta Signorini | Friday, July 28, 2017, 1:48 p.m.
Tribune-Review
A man shields himself from the rain while waiting for the first Steelers public practice at training camp on Friday, July 29, 2017 at St. Vincent College in Unity.
Tribune-Review
A group of fans shields themselves from the rain at the first day of Steelers training camp on Friday, July 28, 2017 at St. Vincent College in Unity.

Updated 11 minutes ago

Dedicated Steelers fans huddled underneath trees or opened their umbrellas to shield from the rain about 90 minutes before the team's first public practice at training camp.

Some came prepared with ponchos, albeit flimsy ones, for themselves and the gear they hope players will sign before or after practice at St. Vincent College in Unity.

As the first drops started to fall, Shawn Weinus pulled a garbage bag out of his backpack. But instead of putting it on himself, he slipped it over the helmet that sat in his lap.

The Schylkill County man left his umbrella in the car, hoping that would send positive vibes.

“I do this for my brother,” he said, leaning into a reporter and mentioning that he is a Dallas Cowboys fan. “He takes me out to dinner, he buys me a drink. That's my payment. I'm OK with it.”

Other fans headed for their cars, leaving their spot in a line for player autographs. But friends John Walker and Kenny Mullin, both of McKeesport, stuck it out.

“I brought a poncho this year, that I didn't have last year,” Walker said.

Walker brought a large clear plastic tote filled with black and gold paraphernalia he hoped to get signed. They were surprised to learn of a flash flood warning issued Thursday by the National Weather Service but said the forecasted rain didn't deter them.

“Nope, not at all,” Mullin said. “Rain or shine I was still coming.”

He pulled a wagon that contained small helmets and a cooler.

The practice was set to start at 2:55 p.m.

