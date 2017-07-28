Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Hearing delayed for Laurel Mountain man in bludgeoning death
Rich Cholodofsky | Friday, July 28, 2017, 12:03 p.m.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Holding a Bible, Gregory R. Randall of Laurel Mountain is led into the office of Magisterial District Judge James Falcon on May 13, 2014. Randall is accused of slaying Angela Cavalero, 52, his roommate for the last year.

Updated 30 minutes ago

A hearing to determine if a Laurel Mountain man is competent to stand trial for the 2014 bludgeoning of his girlfriend three years ago has been delayed.

Gregory Randall, 60, was slated to appear in court July 31, when his defense attorney was expected to introduce evidence that his client is not capable of going to trial due to mental impairment.

Randall is being held in jail without bail while he awaits trial for the first-degree murder of Angela Cavelero, 52.

Common Pleas Court Judge Richard E. McCormick Jr. this week postponed the hearing at least two months to allow the prosecution to hire its own expert to evaluate Randall's mental condition.

Defense lawyer Brian Aston has said Randall suffered a brain injury in an automobile crash years ago that left him with cognitive deficits and rendered him unable participate in his defense and understand the legal proceedings.

Cavelera was found dead in her Locust Street home. Police said Randall used a gallon wine bottle and a hammer to hit her in the head and face about 29 times following an argument between the couple on May 3, 2014.

Randall told police he beat Cavelaro after she threw a frozen dinner in his face during the dispute, according to court records.

