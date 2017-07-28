Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Sportstalk Contests
Westmoreland

Westmoreland morgue: Too many bodies, too few tables
Rich Cholodofsky | Friday, July 28, 2017, 12:30 p.m.
Steph Chambers | Tribune-Review
Westmoreland County’s four full-time deputy coroners were given 5 percent raises Wednesday, July 12, 2017, with the promise of an additional pay hike in 2018.

Westmoreland County's unrelenting drug overdose epidemic has left the coroner's office without enough space to store all of the bodies that require examinations.

The county commissioners this week approved an $11,570 expenditure for five additional autopsy tables for the forensics center, a move Coroner Ken Bacha said is necessary to ease the traffic jam of sorts during busy times at the morgue.

“There have been times where we've had to keep bodies on stretchers because we haven't had the room,” Bacha said.

The morgue at the county forensics center in Hempfield, where the coroner's office is located, has enough space to keep up to 50 bodies but has only about a dozen tables to store them, Bacha said.

The volume of bodies processed in the coroner's office has steadily increased in the past decade in large part because of the ongoing opioid abuse epidemic that has resulted in record numbers of overdose fatalities.

Statistics compiled by the coroner's office show 176 fatal overdoses occurred last year in Westmoreland County.

Bacha expects the number will be higher in 2017. Through July 6, the coroner's office reported 101 fatal overdoses were confirmed or suspected in the county.

“There are just more and more people overdosing, and these bodies are here longer now,” Bacha said.

The workload at the 18,000-square-foot forensics center has picked up in the past month since forensic pathologist Dr. Cyril Wecht relocated his autopsy lab from Pittsburgh to the Westmoreland facility.

Wecht, serving as a private contractor performing autopsies for Westmoreland and other neighboring counties, is working in an area separate from the county's morgue. He is paying the county $2,500 a month to rent the facility.

Bacha said the purchase of new tables was unrelated to Wecht's work.

Bacha estimated the county will save about $100,000 a year in transportation costs by not having to drive bodies to Pittsburgh for autopsies.

