Westmoreland

Westmoreland road work to include patching on Route 66
Jeff Himler | Friday, July 28, 2017, 12:36 p.m.

PennDOT's Westmoreland County maintenance crews plan to patch pavement on Route 66 in Washington and Allegheny townships and replace and patch pipe on Route 981 in Smithton and on Route 982 (Hillview Avenue) in Derry Township during the week beginning Monday.

Depending on weather, other work slated on state roads in the county includes bridge repairs on Route 711 in Ligonier Township, a pipe trench repair on Athena Drive in Salem, culvert repairs on Route 30 in Hempfield, crack and joint sealing on Route 993 between Trafford and Route 66 and shoulder and inlet repairs on Hyland Road in Penn Township.

Workers also plan to pave the edges of Route 259 in Ligonier Township and Athena Drive and Trees Mills Road in Salem.

Seal coating is scheduled on the Murrysville-Trafford Road in Murrysville, Penn Woods and Paintertown roads in Penn Township and St. James Church, Substation and Learn roads in Bell.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

